Exclusive
Text size

Goldman Sachs’ PWM North Asia head talks business momentum

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 15 September 2025
Ling Pong, Goldman Sachs

Three months ago, Ling Pong – a Goldman Sachs veteran of nearly 20 years – took the helm as head of North Asia for its Private Wealth Management (PWM) division. Facing an expanding mandate, she told Asian Private Banker how the US bank is capitalising on recent market momentum, while highlighting investment trends among family office clients. With a strong…

