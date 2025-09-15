Goldman Sachs’ PWM North Asia head talks business momentum

Three months ago, Ling Pong – a Goldman Sachs veteran of nearly 20 years – took the helm as head of North Asia for its Private Wealth Management (PWM) division. Facing an expanding mandate, she told Asian Private Banker how the US bank is capitalising on recent market momentum, while highlighting investment trends among family office clients. With a strong…
