Text size

UBP bolsters Asia EAM push with dedicated dealing team

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 15 September 2025

UBP has launched a dedicated external asset management (EAM) dealing team to support its Singapore and Hong Kong desks, targeting Asia’s surging EAM market. To lead the new team, Mark Ruddock joined the bank as head of EAM dealing Asia on 8 September 2025. He will report to Dimitri Platonoff, head of treasury and trading Asia at UBP, according to…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News