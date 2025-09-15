UBP bolsters Asia EAM push with dedicated dealing team

UBP has launched a dedicated external asset management (EAM) dealing team to support its Singapore and Hong Kong desks, targeting Asia’s surging EAM market. To lead the new team, Mark Ruddock joined the bank as head of EAM dealing Asia on 8 September 2025. He will report to Dimitri Platonoff, head of treasury and trading Asia at UBP, according to…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]