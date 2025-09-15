Text size

Ex-J.P. Morgan exec joins Klay Wealth in India as deputy CEO

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 15 September 2025

Boutique financial services firm Klay Group has appointed a new deputy CEO and managing director for its wealth segment in India. In her new role, Nikita Jain will join the leadership team of Klay Wealth, the firm’s India business, to boost the firm’s institutional capabilities in delivering integrated financial services to global clientele, the firm said in a statement on…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News