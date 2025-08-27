“Humbleness is very important”: Kanas Chan’s first 100 days at HSBC GPB

After two decades at Deutsche Bank, Kanas Chan has stepped into HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB). In her first 100 days, she’s been busy strengthening client ties, boosting staff engagement, and sharpening processes. Asian Private Banker caught up with her in Hong Kong to hear what’s brewing in her new role. Describing herself as a humble, servant-minded leader, Chan,…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]