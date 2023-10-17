The rapid evolution of financial technology is causing a shift towards advisory models to support personalised wealth management. In Asia Pacific specifically, BlackRock’s global head of Aladdin Wealth Tech is seeing more private banks shifting from single products to a holistic view of the clients’ whole portfolio and more goal-based investing. While investors’ expectations are increasingly being shaped by non-financial…
“Experiences must be seamless”: BlackRock’s Aladdin spots three wealth tech trends
