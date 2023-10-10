Having seen first-hand the flaws in the wealth industry, Gregory Van, Endowus co-founder, believes he knows what it takes to appeal to the next generation of rising affluent professionals. Van – who is just in his early thirties – co-founded the Singaporean wealth tech start-up in 2017 along with business partner Samuel Rhee. By August 2023 the firm had gathered…
Exclusive
“There is a massive flaw in the industry”: How this wealth tech targets affluent professionals
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 October 2023
Related News
Global banks, Asian billionaires pile into Endowus’s latest fundraising
9 August 2023
Exclusive
Chinese wealth manager GROW targets M&A for AUM growth
28 June 2023
Exclusive
Wealth preservation top priority for HK, SG’s affluent, study finds
21 June 2023
Endowus expands fund offering with Allfunds partnership
6 June 2023
UBS-backed US$4bn wealth tech platform launches in Hong Kong
26 April 2023
Endowus names industry veteran to lead investment office
14 March 2023
Endowus to offer Bridgewater hedge funds after Amundi tie-up
7 February 2023
Endowus partners iCapital to expand alts offerings for wealthy clients
17 January 2023
Exclusive
Endowus focuses on institutional-level solutions for individuals: founders
24 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: Wealth industry seeks to tap new digital innovations
31 October 2022
UBS targets GBA affluent market with “unique” new digital platform
26 October 2022
Endowus links up with Carret Private and Lumen to expand WM services
17 October 2022