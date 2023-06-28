Exclusive
Chinese wealth manager GROW targets M&A for AUM growth

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 June 2023

Shanghai-based wealth manager GROW Investment Group (GROW) is targeting several asset manager acquisitions in China this year, aiming for double-digit AUM growth. “Market uncertainties have been driving the trend of consolidation of small-to-medium size asset managers, and we are looking at acquiring, either the whole firm, or attracting those portfolio managers with unique funds strategy, to join the firm,” William…

