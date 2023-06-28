Shanghai-based wealth manager GROW Investment Group (GROW) is targeting several asset manager acquisitions in China this year, aiming for double-digit AUM growth. “Market uncertainties have been driving the trend of consolidation of small-to-medium size asset managers, and we are looking at acquiring, either the whole firm, or attracting those portfolio managers with unique funds strategy, to join the firm,” William…
Chinese wealth manager GROW targets M&A for AUM growth
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 June 2023
Related News
Exclusive
CIO of US$7 billion Chinese wealth manager departs
11 April 2023
US$22bn AUM Chinese wealth manager on HK, SG hiring spree
28 March 2023
Exclusive
“Our revenue and AUM are up”: Julius Baer’s Rahul Malhotra talks growth in global India
3 March 2023
Exclusive
Will hedge funds shine in 2023? Private banks think so
27 January 2023
Exclusive
GROW’s Hong Hao: Star economist makes step up to PM
26 January 2023
Julius Baer targets Indian expansion with five new recruits
10 November 2022
Julius Baer enters onshore China with new partnership
21 September 2022
Global wealth expected to grow despite war and inflation: Credit Suisse
20 September 2022
Exclusive
China’s largest wealth manager on moving beyond seeking returns in its family office business
16 September 2022
Popular China analyst is joining hedge fund in Hong Kong
31 August 2022
Exclusive
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022