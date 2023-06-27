Despite an uncertain environment, most notably strict COVID-19 restrictions and weak market conditions, China’s private banking and wealth management sector grew steadily in terms of AUM and client base in 2022. According to the 2022 China Wealth Report by APB Insights, the total AUM of the private wealth arms of the country’s largest 20 banks increased by an average of…
What’s behind the growth in China AUM in 2022?
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 June 2023
