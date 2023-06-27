Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Maybank Thailand looks to expand shelf without altering its DNA

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 June 2023

Maybank Thailand, a long-established brokerage which has served ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and family office clients for many years, is now looking to expand its product shelf without changing its fundamental DNA. “We want to have a full range of products on our shelf at Maybank Thailand,” said Apinya Ongkunarak. Ongkunarak, who is head of UHNW and family office, investment management, at…

