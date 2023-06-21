Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) expects China’s growth to lose momentum in 2024, and has lowered its GDP growth forecast from 5.3% to 5%. Christian Nolting, global CIO at Deutsche Bank IPB, cited unresolved energy supply issues, a structurally weak construction sector, a rapid rise in local government debt, and US sanctions, as the factors behind the German bank’s…
China’s growth to lose momentum in 2024: Deutsche Bank IPB
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 June 2023
