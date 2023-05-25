Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB bolsters North Asia offering with senior hire

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 May 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has hired a new team head from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Liting Leo joined the German lender this month as managing director and team head. She will report to Stella Lau, the Singapore-based North Asia market head who also joined the bank this year from Credit Suisse. Leo…

