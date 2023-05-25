Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has hired a new team head from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Liting Leo joined the German lender this month as managing director and team head. She will report to Stella Lau, the Singapore-based North Asia market head who also joined the bank this year from Credit Suisse. Leo…
Deutsche Bank IPB bolsters North Asia offering with senior hire
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB makes senior appointment to beef up South Asia coverage
5 May 2023
UOB Private Bank makes senior hire from crypto group
16 March 2023
J.P. Morgan Private Bank makes senior hire from Bank of Singapore
13 March 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names head of global South Asia
6 March 2023
Ex Deutsche Bank WM SE Asia head resurfaces at venture capital firm
15 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads
13 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires SEA senior client partner from Credit Suisse
9 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
27 October 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022