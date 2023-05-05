Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB makes senior appointment to beef up South Asia coverage

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 May 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has made a senior appointment to bolster its South Asia coverage, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Based in Singapore, Arjun Badhwar has been named as deputy head of Global South Asia. He will report to Rajesh Mahadevan, head of Global South Asia. Badhwar is a veteran with the German lender,…

