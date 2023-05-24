Exclusive
Text size

J.P. Morgan AM’s Iain Stealey: All client conversations about fixed income

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 24 May 2023

Stressed market conditions are providing a great opportunity to tap into the global fixed income market, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which has joined a growing chorus of prominent global investors putting the asset class at the centre of their allocation strategy. “Our view is that we will continue to see people looking to allocate to fixed income because…

