Fixed income, China equities and ‘Supertrends’, particularly infrastructure, are attractive opportunities right now, according to Credit Suisse APAC CIO John Woods. “We see fixed income as a structural investment. It’s not going to be a tactical or strategic investment. And fixed income will become a lot more structural,” Woods said. Woods explained that fixed income is structural because investors have…
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse on the bright spots in new era of fixed income
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Insight – Asia’s wealthy eye “major pivot” to traditional fixed income
21 April 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse collapse heralds “confidence crisis”
30 March 2023
Credit Suisse bolsters WM APAC investment team with new appointments
9 March 2023
Will 2023 be the year of fixed income?
9 January 2023
“Extremely slow” growth outlook for China in 2023: Credit Suisse
23 November 2022
Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe
8 November 2022
Private clients bet on flexible fixed income amid market woe: T. Rowe Price
2 November 2022
“Death” of 60/40 portfolio an exaggeration: BNP Paribas WM and Credit Suisse
31 August 2022
CIO Weekly – Why we see China as a bright spot: John Woods of Credit Suisse
25 August 2022
The mega trends driving outperformance? Credit Suisse spots three
17 August 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer nabs fixed income specialist from Pictet
11 July 2022
Swiss pure play picks Asia fixed income DPM head from rival
1 June 2022