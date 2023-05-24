Matthews Asia, the San Francisco-based asset manager with US$12.9 billion in AUM, has hired a new head of Asia Pacific. Beonca Yip joined the firm this month and is responsible for overseeing Matthews Asia’s business in Asia Pacific as well as leading its distribution activities. Yip will help the firm to expand its client base in Asia and tailor investment…
Matthews Asia hires new head of Asia Pacific
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 24 May 2023
