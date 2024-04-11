Pictet WM names new Hong Kong CEO and North Asia head as Alex Ng retires

Pictet Wealth Management (PWM) has named a new Hong Kong branch CEO and head of North Asia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Alex Ng, equity partner and CEO of PWM’s Hong Kong branch and head of North Asia, will retire at the end of 2024 after five years with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private…
