UBP names head of equity advisory North Asia

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 July 2023

UBP has named a new head of equity advisory, North Asia, the Swiss bank said in an announcement on Thursday. Linda Lam, based in Hong Kong, will take on the role and will report to Andy Lee, head of investment services, North Asia. Prior to joining UBP, Lam was an equity specialist at HSBC Global Private Banking Hong Kong, with…

