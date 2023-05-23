Text size

HSBC WPB names ex-insurer CEO as South Asia head

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 23 May 2023

HSBC has appointed an insurance expert as its head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), South Asia. Based in Singapore, Zhang Kai joins HSBC from joint-venture Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance, where she served as CEO and general manager since 2016. The appointment is effective 26 June. The appointment follows the recent departure of Philip Kunz, the former head of South Asia…

