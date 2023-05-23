Text size

Credit Suisse hires IB talent for Greater China wealth management

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 23 May 2023

Credit Suisse has hired a former investment banker to join the Greater China wealth management team. The hire comes amid concerns for the future of private banking talent at the Swiss bank due to the ongoing merger with UBS. However, UBS has indicated its intention to hang on to Credit Suisse’s top private banking talent. Matt Jin joined the bank…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News