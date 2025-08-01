Japan’s SMBC hires ex-Morgan Stanley PWM Asia SAS head

The former head of strategic advisory solutions (SAS) at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia has resurfaced at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Joy Kwek joined the firm today as managing director, head of capital markets & solutions, Asia Pacific. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for leading the strategic alignment of SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities…
