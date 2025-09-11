UOB PB offers clients first dibs on Hamilton Lane’s Asia evergreen fund

UOB Private Bank (UOB PB) has begun offering an Asia-focused private equity evergreen strategy to its private banking clients. UOB PB says the new offering “fills the gap” on its product shelf by granting private investors access to Asia’s private equity market without long lock-up periods and expects strong fundraising. In partnership with US$958 billion alts firm Hamilton Lane, UOB…

