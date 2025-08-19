Endowus, Macquarie AM bring private infra to Asia’s HNWIs

Digital wealth platform Endowus has partnered with Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie AM) to bring the latter’s private infrastructure investment solutions to professional and accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through the partnership, eligible investors in both markets will gain access to Macquarie AM’s global platform, backed by a team of around 400 dedicated investment professionals across 30 markets, specialising…
