Text size

Endowus, Macquarie AM bring private infra to Asia’s HNWIs

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 19 August 2025

Digital wealth platform Endowus has partnered with Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie AM) to bring the latter’s private infrastructure investment solutions to professional and accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through the partnership, eligible investors in both markets will gain access to Macquarie AM’s global platform, backed by a team of around 400 dedicated investment professionals across 30 markets, specialising…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News