Exclusive
Text size

HSBC AM sees securitised credit as key to Asia’s income hunt

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 29 August 2025
Photo on Unsplash

With income generation being a top priority for Asia’s ultra/high net worth individuals (U/HNWIs), HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM) believes securitised credit can play a role in diversifying client bond portfolios with higher returns amid a volatile market. However, being an asset class traditionally focused on the institutional channel, how are private wealth clients taking to it? According to Charles…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News