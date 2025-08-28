StashAway boosts HNW offerings with semi-liquid infra, PE portfolios

Asia-based investment platform StashAway has widened its private markets offerings in Singapore and Hong Kong with two new semi-liquid portfolio products. The two new offerings will provide accredited investors with access to private infrastructure and private equity portfolios, respectively, managed by Hamilton Lane, a US$956 billion AUM private market specialist, according to a press release from StashAway on Thursday. Both…

