Schroders Capital appoints APAC real estate head

Schroders’ private markets business, Schroders Capital, has made two senior real estate appointments in Asia Pacific. Effective 29 September and based in Singapore, Junnosuke Ando has been appointed as Asia Pacific head of real estate, Schroders Capital announced in a statement on Wednesday. In his new mandate, Ando will closely collaborate with regional teams in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo….

