iCapital brings Pantheon’s secondaries strategies to investors

Global alts fintech iCapital has announced that it will extend its partnership with private markets investor Pantheon to provide investors access to evergreen secondaries funds. Through the partnership, investors across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will gain access to Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries strategies via iCapital’s technology and structuring capabilities, according to an announcement…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
US$840bn manager brings evergreen alts to iCapital
19 August 2025
UK giant L&G gears up to crack Asia’s expanding wealth market
14 August 2025
Apollo bets on APAC as “high priority” in global wealth push
5 August 2025
Coller Capital rolls out free education tool for secondaries
5 June 2025
US$1.53tn asset manager targets Asian private wealth with PE secondaries fund
30 April 2025
No longer a niche? Secondaries giant eyes partnerships in Asia
23 April 2025
US$40tn opportunity? Apollo reveals next big thing for private credit
27 March 2025
US private credit manager goes Down Under with new hire
6 February 2025
Direct lending: How U/HNWIs can take advantage of US$850bn opportunity
20 November 2024
“Highly compelling returns” still to be earned in EM private credit – Barings
1 October 2024