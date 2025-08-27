iCapital brings Pantheon’s secondaries strategies to investors

Global alts fintech iCapital has announced that it will extend its partnership with private markets investor Pantheon to provide investors access to evergreen secondaries funds. Through the partnership, investors across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will gain access to Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries strategies via iCapital’s technology and structuring capabilities, according to an announcement…

