UBS GWM snaps up Morgan Stanley private wealth exec

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new team head for its private client team, a segment that serves high net worth (HNW) clientele. Claudy Ho joined the Swiss bank last week as an executive director and market team head of the private client Hong Kong team, reporting to Jamee Wong, head of private client Greater China, UBS…
