Exclusive
Text size

Bottom Line: Beyond the usual stars? Meet Asia’s other wealth drivers

By Audrey Raj, editor | 18 August 2025
Photo by Pietro Mattia on Unsplash

We launched our 2024 Asia Markets AUM League Tables, where Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia saw their private banking and wealth management assets reach US$505 billion in 2024, up 12% from US$450 billion in 2023. While once again the Philippines led AUM growth in these five Asian markets, Indonesia and Taiwan are also emerging as ones to watch,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News