Bottom Line: Beyond the usual stars? Meet Asia’s other wealth drivers

We launched our 2024 Asia Markets AUM League Tables, where Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia saw their private banking and wealth management assets reach US$505 billion in 2024, up 12% from US$450 billion in 2023. While once again the Philippines led AUM growth in these five Asian markets, Indonesia and Taiwan are also emerging as ones to watch,…

