Text size

Ex-Deutsche Bank PB APAC CIO resurfaces at Australia’s Westpac PB

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 15 August 2025

The former Asia Pacific chief investment officer (CIO) at Deutsche Bank Private Bank has started a new role at Westpac Private Bank, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Sydney, Stefanie Holtze-Jen has joined the Australian bank as deputy CIO. She will start the new role on 18 August 2025 and report to George Toubia, the bank’s CIO, according to…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News