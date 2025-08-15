Ex-Deutsche Bank PB APAC CIO resurfaces at Australia’s Westpac PB

The former Asia Pacific chief investment officer (CIO) at Deutsche Bank Private Bank has started a new role at Westpac Private Bank, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Sydney, Stefanie Holtze-Jen has joined the Australian bank as deputy CIO. She will start the new role on 18 August 2025 and report to George Toubia, the bank’s CIO, according to…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Commonwealth Private selects JPMAM for wholesale client offering
5 August 2025
HSBC GPB expands SEA and Australia coverage with senior hires
22 July 2025
UBS hires J.P. Morgan veteran to serve global Australians in Singapore
11 July 2025
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s APAC CIO resigns
21 May 2025
Exclusive
HSBC GPB, Julius Baer, Deutsche Bank PB share CIO perspectives on Trump, trade and China
31 January 2025
S64, DWS expand wealth solutions partnership to Australia
14 November 2024
LGT expands presence in Australia with acquisition of CBA’s personal advice business
11 November 2024
Exclusive
Can Golden Week add more shine to China market? Deutsche Bank PB hopes so
4 October 2024