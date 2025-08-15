Ex-Deutsche Bank PB APAC CIO resurfaces at Australia’s Westpac PB

The former Asia Pacific chief investment officer (CIO) at Deutsche Bank Private Bank has started a new role at Westpac Private Bank, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Sydney, Stefanie Holtze-Jen has joined the Australian bank as deputy CIO. She will start the new role on 18 August 2025 and report to George Toubia, the bank’s CIO, according to…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]