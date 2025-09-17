Exclusive
Text size

DBS CIO eyes EM upside on Fed cuts amid 32% valuation gap; further melt-up probability high

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 17 September 2025

DBS Bank is advising clients to maintain portfolio diversification while adding selective exposure to emerging market assets to ride on potential Fed Reserve policy easing and the ensuing dollar weakness. The S&P 500 hit four record highs this month amid optimism on the development of artificial intelligence and anticipated interest rate cuts. Hou Wey Fook, the Singaporean bank’s chief investment…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News