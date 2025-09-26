Hong Leong Bank makes another senior hire from HSBC GPB

Hong Leong Bank has hired another senior investment specialist from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) as the Malaysian bank continues to forge ahead in the wealth space. Based in Singapore, George Lam has joined the bank as its new head of wealth investment and products, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Lam will report directly…
