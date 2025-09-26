Text size

Singapore’s wealthy want crypto — so why are private banks missing out?

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 26 September 2025

An increasing number of Singapore’s private wealth investors are now either investing in crypto assets or would do so if offered by their financial provider. However, private banking participation remains low, with most transactions still occurring on exchanges. This is according to data gathered from Avaloq surveys conducted this year, including the Avaloq Wealth Insights Report 2025 published on Wednesday….

