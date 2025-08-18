Exclusive
Text size

“A lot of interest”: Bank of Singapore offers family office alternative for UHNWIs

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 18 August 2025

Bank of Singapore has rolled out a new solution for ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), designed to give them access to benefits traditionally associated with a single-family office (SFO) without the burden of setting up and running one. The Family Office Catalyst will see the bank appointed as the fund manager of an investment vehicle that can qualify for tax exemptions…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News