Volatility fuels case for ‘contrarian’ plays, asset managers say

In a letter penned to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 1986, American investor Warren Buffett first and famously quoted: “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.” Referencing the market conditions that year, Buffett – a contrarian himself – posited that share price increases were likely driven by overexcitement instead of fundamentals. Sure enough, the Dow…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
StanChart plays ball with sports investments as alts go pro
11 August 2025
Exclusive
SCB Julius Baer’s chief risk officer steps down
5 August 2025
Does size matter? Bank of Singapore, Julius Baer on asset manager consolidation
31 July 2025
Deep Dive: Why cultural Kaohsiung could be the next frontier for wealth management
28 July 2025
Global plays for private banks? US$172bn manager backs Japan and Europe
21 July 2025
Exclusive
CITIC Securities muscles into Hong Kong wealth as IPOs rebound
17 July 2025
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Culture eats compliance for breakfast
14 July 2025
Exclusive
Top alts pick for Asian PB clients? Alternatives Selection Nexus survey reveals
8 July 2025
Market volatility? Bond pros identify hotspots for private clients
4 June 2025
Exclusive
Decline of the mutual fund? Asia wealth investors turn to ETFs
14 February 2025
Exclusive
Asia’s bullish MFOs on how to play the China rally
14 October 2024
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong investment solutions head resigns
2 October 2024