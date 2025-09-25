US$140bn fund manager appoints CEO

Asset manager First Sentier Group has selected an internal candidate to serve as its new CEO. Effective 1 January 2026, Harry Moore has been appointed as CEO of First Sentier by the firm’s board, as announced in a statement on Thursday. Current CEO Mark Steinberg will step down at the end of 2025, after seven years working for First Sentier. Based…

