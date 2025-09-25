Text size

US$140bn fund manager appoints CEO

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 25 September 2025

Asset manager First Sentier Group has selected an internal candidate to serve as its new CEO. Effective 1 January 2026, Harry Moore has been appointed as CEO of First Sentier by the firm’s board, as announced in a statement on Thursday. Current CEO Mark Steinberg will step down at the end of 2025, after seven years working for First Sentier. Based…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News