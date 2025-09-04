Exclusive
US$1bn infra flows, partnerships fuel Macquarie AM’s Asia push

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 September 2025

Australian giant Macquarie Asset Management is making a bold push into Asia’s private wealth market, bringing its deep infrastructure expertise to the region to tap growing regional demand. Just six months after hiring asset management veteran David Chang as head of Asia wealth distribution, the firm is already making inroads in the wealth sector. Last summer, Macquarie launched one of…

