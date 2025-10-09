Text size

Cohen & Steers strikes first Asia private bank deal with DBS

By Stephanie Li | 9 October 2025

Cohen & Steers, a New York-based asset manager specialising in real assets and alternative income, has tied up with DBS as its first official distributor in the region to provide access to its Diversified Real Assets Fund, according to a release on Thursday.  The distribution pact marks the US REIT specialist’s entry into Asia’s private wealth market. The strategy, which…

