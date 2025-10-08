Veteran rejoins JPMAM to lead investment specialists in Asia

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has named a head of Asia ex-Japan investment specialists within its Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GIFCC) group. Based in Hong Kong, Swa Wu has been appointed as the head of investment specialists for Asia ex-Japan within JPMAM’s GFICC group, the asset manager announced in a statement on Wednesday. Wu will report to Jemma…
