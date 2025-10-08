BNP Paribas WM woos Asia’s next-gen with flagship event amid great wealth transfer

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) targeted next-generation clients at its flagship event in Hong Kong as the great wealth transfer gathers pace in Asia. The French bank recently hosted its 18th “Asia NextGen Experience” event in the city, bringing together nearly 60 next-generation leaders from across the region. The two-day event combined dialogue with real-world learning, aiming to…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]