Text size

Allfunds onboards first Australian alternatives manager

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 8 October 2025

Alternatives asset manager MA Financial has onboarded its flagship and specialist investment strategies to wealth tech Allfunds’ platform to expand its Asia footprint. The inclusion of MA financial strategies on Allfunds enables distributors in over 65 countries to access the alts manager’s funds through the platform, including Hong Kong and Singapore, the asset manager announced in a statement on Wednesday….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News