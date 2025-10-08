Allfunds onboards first Australian alternatives manager

Alternatives asset manager MA Financial has onboarded its flagship and specialist investment strategies to wealth tech Allfunds’ platform to expand its Asia footprint. The inclusion of MA financial strategies on Allfunds enables distributors in over 65 countries to access the alts manager’s funds through the platform, including Hong Kong and Singapore, the asset manager announced in a statement on Wednesday….
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Bank of Singapore brings PIMCO’s flagship hedge fund for wealth clients
3 October 2025
US$1bn infra flows, partnerships fuel Macquarie AM’s Asia push
5 September 2025
Ex-HSBC GPB CEO resurfaces at wealth tech platform
10 June 2025
S64 partners with DASH as alts firms target wealth Down Under
22 May 2025
Ex-Moonfare Asia head takes up role at Aussie alts shop
6 May 2025
Macquarie AM eyes Asian wealth with S64 tie-up
1 April 2025
J.P. Morgan AM boosts high net worth capability in Australia with new hire
11 February 2025
US private credit manager goes Down Under with new hire
6 February 2025
T. Rowe Price names APAC consultant relations head to support regional distribution
5 December 2024
Not convinced by China rally? Try Australia or India: Jupiter AM
1 November 2024