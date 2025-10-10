Stay balanced: PIMCO’s global outlook for diversified multi-asset portfolios

This is a sponsored article from PIMCO.

Against a backdrop of policy shifts, geopolitical tension, and uneven growth, investors face a familiar challenge: building resilient portfolios without missing opportunities. PIMCO’s asset allocation outlook emphasises balance — across asset classes, regions, and risk factors — as a prudent way to navigate uncertainty and build durable portfolios.

While headlines on macro risks fuel short-term volatility, we believe long-term success hinges less on prediction and more on preparation. A disciplined, diversified allocation — such as the classic 60/40 mix of equities and fixed income — remains a powerful tool to counteract behavioural biases and foster more consistent outcomes.

Equities: Favouring quality and global diversification

Equity markets have seen wide dispersion in performance, driven by sector rotation, earnings surprises, and policy developments. Our outlook favours diversified, global exposure across regions and sectors. Systematic equity strategies built around value, quality, momentum, and growth remain central to our approach. These factors have historically delivered excess returns across cycles and can help portfolios weather volatility.

Consider two US technology sector companies (see Figure 1). Company A has a strong balance sheet, is domestically focused, trades at inexpensive valuations, and saw growth upgrades and prompt momentum recovery after the US tariff announcements. Company B had expensive valuations and more international exposure, so its growth forecasts and momentum suffered in an uncertain trade environment.

Source: PIMCO. For illustrative purposes only. This illustrative example does not constitute any investment advice or recommendation to invest. PIMCO calculations as of 9 June 2025. Scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 1.0. These are illustrative PIMCO equity factor scores, tracked daily, for two US technology sector companies year-to-date.

This quantitative approach serves to manage the risks of behavioural bias and emotion, setting up the discipline to successfully navigate various environments, including the unusual developments this year. Furthermore, our systematic process has identified opportunities in European and emerging market equities, where valuations look more attractive.

PIMCO’s globally diversified 60/40 strategy employs a systematic equity approach that blends multiple factor exposures. This approach can help avoid concentrated style risk and adapt to changing market conditions — anchoring on persistent equity factor premia and structural drivers of return linked to value, quality, momentum, and growth themes.

This 60% global equity exposure is complemented with a 40% allocation to a global, high-quality, and flexible fixed income allocation designed to generate stable, consistent income and diversify equity risk.

Fixed income: Income with flexibility

Rising yields have restored fixed income’s role as a source of both income and diversification. PIMCO’s outlook favours high-quality duration exposures, particularly in the UK and Australia, where inflation is relatively contained and fiscal dynamics are more stable.

Over the next five years, we expect high-quality bonds to deliver positive real returns and strong diversification benefits, as central banks begin or continue easing rates. Duration risk premia have risen across major developed markets, enhancing the appeal of longer-dated exposures.

Within credit, spread levels across corporate credit appear tight, so we continue to favour securitised credit, including agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and consumer-backed asset-backed securities (ABS), which offer more reasonable valuations, attractive yields, and resilient fundamentals.

The 40% fixed income allocation of our 60/40 strategy takes a multi-sector approach that emphasises liquidity, quality, and diversification. The portfolio maintains a modest duration overweight, focusing on intermediate maturities in the US and select developed markets. Agency MBS offers compelling spread levels and potentially strong structural protections. Exposure to non-agency MBS and ABS targets senior tranches with robust underwriting, potentially helping to mitigate credit risk while enhancing income.

Implications for investors: Stay balanced, stay global, stay disciplined

While equities continue to offer long-term growth potential, we believe fixed income is once again positioned to contribute meaningfully to portfolio returns — not just as a diversifier, but as a source of income and total return. Credit markets present a mixed picture, and we prefer to stay up in quality with an emphasis on securitised exposures.

For multi-asset portfolios, this environment calls for a measured approach: maintain broad diversification, favour high-quality exposures, and apply marginal tactical flexibility to improve risk-adjusted returns. Our 60/40 strategy embodies these principles, using modest tilts to reflect macro views while preserving its core 60/40 structure.

As investors look ahead to the next six months — and beyond — the emphasis is clear: stay balanced, stay global, and stay disciplined.

