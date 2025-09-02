Text size

Boutique firm hires ex-UBS Hong Kong banker for Dubai role

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 2 September 2025

Boutique financial services firm Klay Group has hired an ex-UBS banker in Hong Kong for a Dubai-based role. Ahmad Chaudry has been appointed to the newly created role of global head of structured investments and derivatives, according to a statement issued by the firm on Tuesday. In his new role, he will lead the development of solutions across various asset classes,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News