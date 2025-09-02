Text size

Alts fintech taps Goldman veteran to boost Asia distribution

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 2 September 2025

Alternatives fintech S64 has expanded its Asia distribution team to bolster its presence in the region. Based in Singapore, Hui Xin Tay will be joining S64’s Asia distribution team, the firm announced in a statement on Tuesday. In her new mandate, Tay will deepen S64’s relationship with private banks, wealth managers, asset managers, and private markets general partners across Asia….

