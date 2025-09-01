“Stay ahead of the curve”: UBP innovates evergreen alts access

Swiss pure play UBP is innovating client access to private market evergreen strategies through a new investment offering. Responding to rising demand for the asset class, the bank introduced an offering of evergreen strategies that pool high-quality private equity, private credit and infrastructure funds. The structure is designed to help clients build a diversified portfolio, according to Jacky Leung, UBP’s…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Clients making only “minor adjustments” as US trades stay active: UBP’s Paras Gupta
12 August 2025
“Like a fine dining restaurant”: UBP serves up private markets strategy
5 June 2025
Exclusive
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Exclusive
Impactful Actions – Tech trims the busywork, not the impact: BNP Paribas WM’s Asia philanthropy head
16 April 2025
Bank of Singapore CIO: How to bulletproof your portfolio during trade war
9 April 2025
“We have declined well-known managers”: Inside UOB PB’s fund selection
8 April 2025
DPMLC 2025: DBS and UBP’s DPM tactics for 2025
28 March 2025
Wealthy Asian families hunt for private mid-market gems in Europe and US
20 January 2025
Ex-Pictet CEO develops “next frontier” wealth tool
1 November 2024
Exclusive
Wealth planning “cannot take backseat” as next-gen take reins – HSBC GPB
16 October 2024
Exclusive
APB Summit 2024: Top CEOs reveal secrets to thriving amid volatility
10 October 2024
A peek inside Julius Baer, BoS, and Pictet’s fund picks
13 September 2024