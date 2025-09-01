“Stay ahead of the curve”: UBP innovates evergreen alts access

Swiss pure play UBP is innovating client access to private market evergreen strategies through a new investment offering. Responding to rising demand for the asset class, the bank introduced an offering of evergreen strategies that pool high-quality private equity, private credit and infrastructure funds. The structure is designed to help clients build a diversified portfolio, according to Jacky Leung, UBP’s…

