“Stay ahead of the curve”: UBP innovates evergreen alts access

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 2 September 2025

Swiss pure play UBP is innovating client access to private market evergreen strategies through a new investment offering. Responding to rising demand for the asset class, the bank introduced an offering of evergreen strategies that pool high-quality private equity, private credit and infrastructure funds. The structure is designed to help clients build a diversified portfolio, according to Jacky Leung, UBP’s…

