Allspring goes Down Under with new Sydney office and sales head

Allspring Global Investments has appointed a head of sales for Australia and New Zealand with a new office in Sydney. Based in Sydney, Jeremy Gordon is now the asset manager’s head of sales for Australia and New Zealand, the firm said in a statement on Monday. In his new role, Gordon will lead sales and client service initiatives, as well…
