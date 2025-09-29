Text size

Allspring goes Down Under with new Sydney office and sales head

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 29 September 2025

Allspring Global Investments has appointed a head of sales for Australia and New Zealand with a new office in Sydney. Based in Sydney, Jeremy Gordon is now the asset manager’s head of sales for Australia and New Zealand, the firm said in a statement on Monday. In his new role, Gordon will lead sales and client service initiatives, as well…

