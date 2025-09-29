J.P. Morgan PB taps StanChart for Australia team head

J.P. Morgan Private Bank (J.P. Morgan PB) has made an appointment to lead its Australia private banking team, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Pia Cooke has joined J.P. Morgan PB as head of the Australia private banking team, the US bank confirmed to APB. Cooke will be managing the wealth needs of families and entrepreneurs in Australia….

