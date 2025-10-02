EFG hires ex-First Abu Dhabi Bank Asia PB head

EFG has hired two industry veterans from First Abu Dhabi Bank to strengthen its South Asia market coverage. Based in Singapore, Vikram Nimkar has joined EFG as a market head for Global South Asia (GSA). He will report directly to Ravi Ramakrishnan, market group head for GSA, according to a statement on Thursday. Nimkar has 30 years of experience across…

