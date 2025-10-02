Text size

EFG hires ex-First Abu Dhabi Bank Asia PB head

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 2 October 2025

EFG has hired two industry veterans from First Abu Dhabi Bank to strengthen its South Asia market coverage. Based in Singapore, Vikram Nimkar has joined EFG as a market head for Global South Asia (GSA). He will report directly to Ravi Ramakrishnan, market group head for GSA, according to a statement on Thursday. Nimkar has 30 years of experience across…

