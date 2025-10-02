EFG hires ex-First Abu Dhabi Bank Asia PB head

EFG has hired two industry veterans from First Abu Dhabi Bank to strengthen its South Asia market coverage. Based in Singapore, Vikram Nimkar has joined EFG as a market head for Global South Asia (GSA). He will report directly to Ravi Ramakrishnan, market group head for GSA, according to a statement on Thursday. Nimkar has 30 years of experience across…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Ex-Bank of Singapore private banking co-head resurfaces at EFG
30 September 2025
Exclusive
Asset allocation 2H25: Private bank CIOs bet on Asia, China, and alts
22 August 2025
Exclusive
Movers & Shakers: StanChart eyes UAE wealth rush; high-profile retirements herald new leadership
9 June 2025
Exclusive
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
EFG makes senior appointment for Dubai in Middle East wealth push
22 April 2025
Exclusive
DPMLC 2025: Do next-gen clients want DPM? We ask Nomura, EFG and RBC WM
1 April 2025
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025
Revealed: This private bank has the best Singapore office
11 December 2024
APB Summit 2024: EFG, StanChart, Noah – What’s holding back Chinese clients’ overseas investments?
18 October 2024
EFG enlists ex-Credit Suisse, Julius Baer senior execs to advise on Asia strategy
16 October 2024