Barclays PB strengthens Singapore bench with senior appointments

Barclay Private Bank (Barclays PB) has made a series of senior leadership appointments in Singapore as it prepares to establish a booking centre in the Lion City and expand its regional coverage. The appointments span Southeast Asia and North Asia, and include the bank’s investment services platform, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker on Thursday. Among…
