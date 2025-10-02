Text size

US alts giant rolls out evergreen VC fund for Asia’s HNW investors

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 2 October 2025

Hamilton Lane has launched an evergreen fund to provide Asia’s high net worth investors with exposure to venture and growth opportunities in the private markets. The Hamilton Lane Global Venture Capital and Growth Fund (HLGVG) seeks to deliver strong performance by investing in disruptive technologies and innovative businesses, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Structured as an evergreen…

