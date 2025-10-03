Exclusive
Bank of Singapore brings PIMCO’s flagship hedge fund for wealth clients

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 3 October 2025

Bank of Singapore has onboarded a global macro hedge fund managed by PIMCO in a bid to shore up investor portfolio resilience amid anticipated market volatility in the near future. Asian Private Banker understands the fund was added to the OCBC wealth management arm’s platform in July, marking the first partnership between the two firms after discussions that began last…

